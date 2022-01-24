The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $2.72 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00008059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $761.64 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00359359 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,239,985 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

