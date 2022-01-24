The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Southern worth $66,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Southern by 116.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 8.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Southern stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.