The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,692 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 3.7% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 146,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

