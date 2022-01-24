The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

