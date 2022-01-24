The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $5.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.16. 712,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,811,685. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $240.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $135.09 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

