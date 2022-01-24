The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 275,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.18% of Williams Companies worth $57,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,361,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,730,000 after acquiring an additional 935,610 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

