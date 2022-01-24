Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lowered by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 742.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $560.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.44.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

