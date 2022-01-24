Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $691.90 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $691.90 million and $30.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00171710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00029130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00357728 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00061766 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.