Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Head to Head Survey

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp 18.67% N/A N/A

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 3.83 $12.11 million N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp $41.68 million 2.58 $7.78 million $0.97 14.26

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Third Coast Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Prudential Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Prudential Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Prudential Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Prudential Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

