Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $92.42. 52,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,021,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Thor Industries by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

