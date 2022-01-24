THORChain Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00009959 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $65.07 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.94 or 0.06590196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.96 or 0.99550782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006713 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

