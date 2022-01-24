THORChain Price Down 35% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $78.49 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00010431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.41 or 0.06615261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.67 or 1.00037255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006356 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.