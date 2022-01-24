Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $16.11 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 123.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after buying an additional 2,011,368 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.31. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

