Thorstarter Price Down 42.4% This Week (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $141,411.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.57 or 0.06590795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,026.06 or 1.00035277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

