ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.79

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 7480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. On average, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,900 shares of company stock worth $8,626,983 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ThredUp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.