ThreeFold (TFT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176,198.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $176,198.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00189769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00168855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

