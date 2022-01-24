Throne (THN) Hits Market Cap of $95.61 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Throne has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a total market cap of $95.61 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.70 or 0.06594186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,986.94 or 0.99762270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,584,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

