Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 205,136 shares.The stock last traded at $12.88 and had previously closed at $12.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter.

In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 4.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tidewater by 36.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.