Titan Coin (TTN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $433,815.40 and $24.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

