Tixl (TXL) Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $37,288.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.70 or 0.06594186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,986.94 or 0.99762270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

