Todd Bedrick Buys 2,000 Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Todd Bedrick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ABSI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. Absci Corp has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

