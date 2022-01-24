Tokes (TKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001895 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

