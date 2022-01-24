Toncoin (TONCOIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.40 Million

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00006468 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $7.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.09 or 0.06632185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,374.43 or 0.99641920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050120 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.