Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Purchases 400 Shares

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NTG traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $31.93. 36,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $34.39.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 74.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.