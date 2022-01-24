Totally plc (LON:TLY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.50 Per Share

Totally plc (LON:TLY) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Totally’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TLY opened at GBX 33.16 ($0.45) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of £60.45 million and a PE ratio of 57.08. Totally has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.61).

Get Totally alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Totally in a report on Friday. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.82) price target on shares of Totally in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.