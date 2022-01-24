TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.20. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 1,795 shares changing hands.

NRDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $2,896,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

