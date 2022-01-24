TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 17,363 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,363 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 23,688 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $53,061.12.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $131,335.75.

On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 87,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $254,989.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $53,372.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $11.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

