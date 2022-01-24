Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average is $209.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

