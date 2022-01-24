TradeStars 24 Hour Volume Hits $250,246.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. TradeStars has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $250,246.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.23 or 0.06621330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,869.84 or 0.99908902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006506 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

