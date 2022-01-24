Tranchess (CHESS) Market Capitalization Tops $55.32 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $55.32 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00097364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.60 or 1.00051547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028858 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00429857 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,619,132 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars.

