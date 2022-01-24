TRAVA.FINANCE Trading Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $184,278.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.14 or 0.06662241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,258.91 or 1.00228645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006467 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 398,962,472 coins.

