Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $205,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.