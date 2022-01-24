Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $12.47. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 6,354 shares trading hands.

TRMR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

