Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Set at C$2.25 by TD Securities

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) has been given a C$2.25 price target by TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.63. The company had a trading volume of 238,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,108. The company has a market cap of C$161.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.