Tribe (TRIBE) One Day Volume Tops $11.78 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $327.68 million and $11.78 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

