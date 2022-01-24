Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price for the company.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,088.

TSE TCN opened at C$18.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

