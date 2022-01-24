TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 172,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,770,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Broadcom by 34.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $533.23 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.57 and its 200-day moving average is $535.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

