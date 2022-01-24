TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,613 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $698,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 191,170 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 129.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,459 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 164,727 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.