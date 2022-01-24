Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Triumph Group worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.