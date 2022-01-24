Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down to $19.86

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $17.90. Triumph Group shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 1,935 shares traded.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.