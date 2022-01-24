trivago to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for trivago in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for trivago’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.90 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in trivago by 12.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

