TRON (TRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002220 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003787 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000252 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,809,574,404 coins and its circulating supply is 101,809,567,066 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.