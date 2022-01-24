TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 1,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 55,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

About TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

TROOPS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate.

