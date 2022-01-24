TrueDeck Price Up 40.1% Over Last 7 Days (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $63,345.87 and $18,410.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

