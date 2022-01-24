TrueFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.44 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $93.44 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00042411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006049 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

