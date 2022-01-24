Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Truist Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $16.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.37. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

