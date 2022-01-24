Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after buying an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,889,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.49. 57,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.