Truist Financial Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $800.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

SIVB stock opened at $581.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $698.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.36.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

