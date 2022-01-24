Truist Financial Weighs in on Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of AERI opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

