Truist Financial Weighs in on SciPlay Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for SciPlay in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

SCPL opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

